The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive end and linebacker Ronnie Thomas, it was announced Wednesday.

A native of Jackson, Miss., Thomas played three collegiate seasons at Mississippi Valley State University (2020-22). In 2021, Thomas made 11 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks, earning Second-Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honours and in 2022, set the Delta Devils' single-season record for sacks with 20.5 in 2022, earning first-Team All-SWAC honours.

In 24 games, Thomas amassed 81 total tackles including 27 tackles for loss and also had 18 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three passes defended.

Prior to his time at MVSU, Thomas played 14 games over two seasons (2018-19) at East Central Community College. He racked up 47 tackles including 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble.