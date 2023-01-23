The Calgary Stampeders announced the signing of former New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins receiver/kick returner Tommylee Lewis.

The 30-year-old Northern Illinois product appeared in 41 games for the two teams over five seasons from 2016 to 2021.

For his career, Lewis recorded 1,048 combined yards on 76 kick returns. He also recorded 264 yards receiving on 22 catches with a pair of touchdowns.

Lewis is perhaps most famous for his part in the "NOLA No Call" during the 2019 NFC Championship game in which there was no pass interference penalty on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickeil Robey-Coleman for interfering with Lewis on a Drew Brees pass attempt with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter and the game tied 20-20.

The Saints would be forced to settle for a field goal on the drive and go on to lose the game 26-23 in overtime.