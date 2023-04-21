The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Nick Taylor, the team announced on Friday.

The veteran has played 72 career regular season and post season games in the CFL and was a member of the 2019 and 2021 Winnipeg Blue Bombers Grey Cup winning teams.

“I’ve always respected the way Nick plays the game,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s a welcome addition to the Red and White.”

Taylor, 34, played 13 games for the Bombers in 2022, recording 44 defensive tackles while intercepting a career high three passes. He sustained a season-ending achilles injury in Week 14 but says he will be healthy heading into the 2023 season.

“The opportunity to be able to join a great organization like Calgary was one I couldn’t pass up,” said Taylor. “I’m just excited to help win a championship, get to camp and meet the guys, coaches and fans.

“Health-wise, I’m feeling tremendous. I’ve been working out fully since March with no limitations so I couldn’t be more ready to go and again prove myself as one of better DBs in the league.”