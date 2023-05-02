With the fourth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, the Calgary Stampers selected North Illinois wide receiver Cole Tucker.

Tucker, a native of DeKlab, Ill., played in 11 games for the Huskies last season, catching 45 passes for 623 yards and four touchdowns.

In his 53 games as a Husky, Tucker made 155 receptions for 2,030 yards an 10 touchdowns.

Tucker is eighth player in school history to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards.

The Stampeders acquired the fourth overall pick from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as part of the trade for quarterback Bo Levi-Mitchell.