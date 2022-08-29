The Calgary Stampeders became the latest CFL team to unveil an alternate uniform on Monday.

The uniforms, set to debut in the Labour Day Classic next weekend against the Edmonton Elks, are the sixth iteration of the Stamps' black uniform.

The jersey features red numerals in the team's usual font with a white outline, as well as a white trim on the armholes and collar. There is "UCLA" red and white striping on the shoulder and a repeated pattern of "CGY" in silver on the sleeves. The team's white logo appears just underneath the CFL shield below the neckline and above the numbers. On the back of the jersey, "CGY" appears in red above the nameplate.

The helmet is a chrome red with a barbed wire pattern down the centre. The team's white logo is outlined in black.

As for the pants, they are black with the red-white-red stripe pattern from the jersey's shoulder and are accompanied by black socks to complete the look.

The Stamps first debuted black alternates at the 1994 Labour Day Classic and have an all-time record of 33-11 while playing in black uniforms.