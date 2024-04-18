Tyrell Vernon will be the next head coach of the Calgary Surge and lead the team for the 2024 season, the team announced Thursday.

Vernon just wrapped his third season as head coach of the St. Francis Xavier X Men basketball program. He joined the X-Men and X-Women coaching staff as an associate coach in April 2019. He then succeeded long-time head coach (and Surge Senior Advisor) Steve Konchalski, as the head coach of the X-Men basketball program at the completion of the 2020-21 season. Vernon was named the 2023 Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Coach of the Year and led the X Men to the AUS Championship title and a U SPORTS silver medal.

“Tyrell is one of the most elite young coaches in our country,” said Surge Senior Advisor Steve Konchalski. “He has won at every level (including the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association, U SPORTS, and the Canadian Elite Basketball League) and we are fortunate that he has chosen the Surge to be a part of his coaching journey. I am confident we can continue to grow together.”

The Hamilton, Ontario native is no stranger to the CEBL. He served as assistant coach for the Scarborough Shooting Stars for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He played a critical role in the Shooting Stars’ success with the team making Championship Final appearances in both years and winning the CEBL Championship in 2023 over the Calgary Surge. Vernon has also served as the head coach of the boys basketball team at TRC Academy, a prep school in Brantford, Ontario. During his tenure, the team realized many successes including winning back-to-back OSBA championships in 2018 and 2019. He was named 2019 OSBA Coach of the Year.

“We are thrilled about the addition of Tyrell Vernon to the Calgary Surge. Tyrell is a rising star in the Canadian basketball scene and is known for his infectious positive energy and strong connections within the community,” said Surge General Manager Shane James. “With his extensive knowledge of the game, Tyrell has achieved remarkable success in his coaching career at St. FX University. We have full confidence that he will bring that same level of success to the professional level and could not be more excited to have him on board.”

Prior to his coaching career, Vernon played with the X-Men for two seasons in 2011-12 and 2012-13, having been a key part of the team that won a U SPORTS bronze medal in 2012. He went on to play with the Mississauga Power of the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL) and then earned the 2013 North of the Border Basketball League (NBBL) most valuable player and a championship with Team 905.

“I am honoured and excited for this opportunity with the Calgary Surge,” said Surge Head Coach Tyrell Vernon. “I am looking forward to working with everyone in the organization and connecting with the Calgary community.”

Fans can now purchase their tickets to the highly anticipated 2024 Season Opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome on May 21 at www.calgarysurge.ca/surge2thedome.