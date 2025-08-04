The Calgary Surge gave the Montreal Alliance false hope.

What was a back-and-forth affair for most of the game quickly turned into a dominant win for Calgary as they capitalized on Montreal’s turnovers late in the game.

Calgary built a 11-point lead right before Target Time and stole the game away at Verdun Auditorium, 99-82.

With the win, Calgary’s magic number to clinch at least second place in the West is now one: either one more win or one Edmonton loss.

“We know every game is a playoff game. A lot of respect for Montreal and their coaching staff. I think the head coach does an unbelievable job,” Calgary head coach Kaleb Canales said. “I know they’re gonna have a great playoff run … We know it’s a tough environment, but it’s fun.”

Even when the game was close, Calgary played with carefree joy. Evan Gilyard II hit two threes on three possessions to build a six-point lead, and when he was nutmegged by a teammate on an offensive possession, he was all smiles. It was the same smile Jameer Nelson Jr. flashed when he hit a triple to make it a one-point game in the third quarter.

All five Calgary starters scored in double digits, led by Nelson with 23 points. Khyri Thomas had 21 points on three-for-six three-point shooting.

Calgary was missing their superstar, Greg Brown III, but Gabe Osabuohien stepped up in his absence, scoring 21 points and grabbing six offensive boards (total 10 rebounds). His biggest offensive board was the one just before Target Time, which allowed Thomas to nail a three, giving Calgary a six-point lead. From the very start of the game, Osabuohien always had an answer for Montreal. He also had his 50th steal (regular season and playoffs) in the game.

Calgary had 14 offensive boards (plus-seven) and was plus-26 in points in the paint.

The game started to slip in the fourth quarter with Montreal’s back-to-back turnovers. Thomas capitalized on Quincy Guerrier’s missed three-pointer by hitting the second of his back-to-back triples to push the lead up to nine points.

Guerrier got trapped on the baseline before Target Time, turned the ball over, and Sean “Rugzy” Miller- Moore made a lay-up to give Calgary an 11-point-lead right before Target Time. Two more turnovers in Target Time led to another three by Thomas and a Nelson dunk. That was the nail in the coffin.

Montreal had 17 turnovers, five more than Calgary, and history started to repeat itself. In their last match-up on July 9, Montreal’s 29 turnovers contributed to their 107-91 loss.

Montreal head coach Jermaine Small gave a simple explanation for the loss. “I think toughness was the deciding factor. We just gave up,” he cut to the chase. “As soon as … they punched back, I think we just gave up.”

“Hopefully, we learn from this quick,” he continued. “We have a massive game Wednesday, so, yeah, we’re going to watch tape and build off that.”

Though Tavian Dunn-Martin bailed out Montreal when needed, others stepped up to keep this game close for the majority of the game.

Coming off a 26-point performance against Brampton, Kevin Osawe kept the momentum going. He had a behind-the-back stepback three-pointer over Khryi Thomas in the first quarter, and would go on to notch 14 points.

Shamiel Stevenson returned to the lineup and stepped up in the fourth quarter, hitting a confident off-the-dribble three, and later used his strength to take Osabuohien to the basket. Stevenson demanded the ball when it mattered most.

Blondeau Tchoukuiegno was a sparkplug off the bench with two big steals in the third frame.

The chances of hosting a home game in Verdun Auditorium have diminished, but Small remains focused on this week’s home game against Vancouver.