There might be a new star trio in the CEBL.

Facing the prospect of blowing what was once a 22-point lead, up by just six in Target Score Time following a furious rally, the threesome of Evan Gilyard Jr., Sean Miller-Moore and Greg Brown III, who combined for 60 points, connected to deliver one final dagger as the Calgary Surge held on for a 94-85 win over the home Brampton Honey Badgers on Thursday.

Gilyard brought the ball up and worked into a dribble-handoff with Moore, who snaked through the lane and kicked it to Brown in the right corner for the team’s 10th and final triple of the game. The basket was vital as it stopped what was a 13-2 Brampton charge once the clocks had stopped and gave Calgary the breathing room it needed to carve out a victory, now 9-4 on the season and just one game back of the Vancouver Bandits atop the West.

“Unbelievable for us,” Surge head coach Caleb Canales said of the leading trio post-game. “Rugzy has been unbelievable for us from the first game, Greg too, and Evan has immediately just fit right in.”

Leading that charge was Gilyard, who finished with a game-high 25 points on four-of-nine shooting from distance to go with four assists and three steals in his impressive CEBL debut. Meanwhile, Brown chipped in 19 points, 10 assists and three blocks, while Miller-Moore added 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks as the trio accounted for over 60 per cent of Calgary’s offensive production on a night they were missing their second-leading scorer in Jameer Nelson Jr.

On the other side, Marcus Carr scored a team-high 20 points to go with six rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes off the bench. Behind him were Amari Kelly (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Prince Oduro (12 points, 12 rebounds) with a pair of double-doubles, while Quinndary Weatherspoon and Bryson Williams each chipped in 13 points, respectively.

The loss dropped the Honey Badgers to 4-9, remaining in last place in the East.

While Calgary got multiple contributions on the night, none were as immediate or as notable as the energy Gilyard provided. The Surge debutant had a 90-second stretch to open the game that included six points, a steal, and a charge that almost single-handedly sparked a 10-0 run that helped his team carve out a 27-11 lead following the first quarter. Talk about a first impression.

“It was great,” Gilyard said of his first taste of CEBL basketball. “I played some pretty good defence, helped my teammates out and made things easy for them … control the game in every aspect.”

Meanwhile, underscoring that early effort was Calgary’s dominance inside, holding Brampton to 3-of-14 shooting (21 per cent) on two-pointers for a 16-4 edge on paint points after 10 minutes. The trend continued till the end as the Honey Badgers finished 19-of-55 (34 per cent) inside the arc, as the Surge finished plus-10 for points in the paint.

And although it seemed as though the Surge simply wouldn’t relinquish their momentum, going on an 8-0 run in the second — capped with back-to-back triples — to lead by as many as 20 points, the Honey Badgers did show some resilience, to their credit. They responded with an 11-3 charge to cut that deficit as low as 12 points before ultimately trailing 52-37 at halftime.

Leading that comeback effort for Brampton was Carr, who scored 11 points in the second to lead all scorers at the break with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

“Calgary came out ready to play,” the Toronto native said post-game. “The way we started the game … we did kind of a good job towards the end, we kept fighting, but at the end of the day, we dug ourselves too deep into a hole.

The Honey Badgers kept chipping from there, using an 8-2 run following Quinndary Weatherspoon’s first basket of the game mid-way through the third, a transition triple, to cut Brampton’s deficit back down to single digits for the first time since the 2:09 mark of the first.

However, it was Calgary’s turn to respond to adversity, or rather, Brown’s turn, as the forward scored seven straight points as part of a 15-2 run en route to a 72-56 Surge lead after 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Brampton, as it has done for many stretches this season, got in its own way by committing eight turnovers in the third, as part of 23 for the game. All of which afforded Calgary a 30-12 edge on points off those miscues. A trend that’s plagued the Honey Badgers for much of the year as they entered Thursday leading the league with 16.8 turnovers per game.

“We played our style of basketball,” Canales said on his team winning the turnover battle and it leading to easy transition points and a 26-9 advantage for fastbreak scoring. “Defence to offence, I thought we did a good job.”

Aside from the Surge as a whole, Gabe Osabuohien proved to be a direct beneficiary of those Honey Badger turnovers. The Toronto native corralled an errant Brampton pass and threw it ahead to Brown for a transition triple at the 4:59 mark of the third. The make not only pushed Calgary’s lead back up to 14, but it also marked Osabuohien’s 100th assist all-time in the CEBL (regular season + playoffs). He’s just the 55th player in league history to reach that mark.

The Honey Badgers, despite their many miscues, did win the battle on the glass (56-40), and that edge proved vital as they continued to mount comeback efforts. Brampton secured six offensive rebounds in the fourth as part of 20 for the game (plus-11) to score 15 second-chance points.

That effort was a catalyst as the Honey Badgers won the final 20 minutes by six points and appeared on the verge of an epic rally for the Brampton faithful in attendance, which included Toronto native and Canadian senior national team member Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Back-to-back triples from the Honey Badgers, followed by a Carr layup, bookended an 8-0 run that had Brampton within striking distance. But it was all for not, as the Surge took care of business to seal the win — Jamarko Pickett credited with the game-winning layup after David Muenkat was called for a goaltend, the final of his nine points on the night