The Calgary Surge announce the re-signing of guard Sean “Rugzy” Miller-Moore for the 2025 CEBL season. Entering his third season with the Surge, the 6-foot-5 Brampton native has been a cornerstone of the franchise since its inaugural season, bringing elite athleticism, defensive intensity, and veteran leadership to the court.​

Miller-Moore has been named to the CEBL All-Canadian Teams in both 2023 and 2024, underscoring his consistent impact on the league. In the 2023 season, he started all 23 regular season and playoff games, leading the team with averages of 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. In the 2024 season, Miller-Moore put up 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists across 22 regular season and playoff games. His consistent performance has been instrumental in propelling the Surge to back-to-back CEBL Championship Weekend appearances in their first two seasons.

“Rugzy is everything you want in a competitor,” said Surge General Manager Shane James. “He plays with heart, he leads by example, and he gives you 100% every time he steps on the floor. He’s been with us from the beginning, and we’re proud to have him back for year three.”​

“Calgary feels like home,” said Miller-Moore. “This city, this team, and these fans have embraced me from day one. I’m excited to run it back with my brothers and go even further this season. We’re chasing a championship, and I’m all in.”​

Before joining the Surge, Miller-Moore made his CEBL debut with the Guelph Nighthawks in 2022. He also represented the CEBL with the Brampton Honey Badgers at the Basketball Champions League Americas, where he appeared in six games and averaged 9.8 points per game. Known for his signature dunking style, Miller-Moore was named one of SportsCenter’s Top 10 Repeat Slam Artists in 2022.

Miller-Moore returns to Calgary after a stint in the Liga Mexicana de Básquetbol CHEVRON CIBACOPA, as the Surge gear up for another championship push.