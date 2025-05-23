The visiting Calgary Surge (2-1) outscored the Winnipeg Sea Bears (1-1) 33-14 in the third quarter and rode that effort to a 98-86 win to end their season-opening three-game road trip on a high note.

Calgary's playstyle in the early season has been clear: push the pace and generate high-quality looks. Count both those boxes checked after Friday as the Surge ran roughshod over the Sea Bears for a 22-3 edge in fast-break scoring as part of a whopping 58 points in the paint (plus-20).

Leading that rim-running onslaught was Sean Miller-Moore, who finished with a CEBL career-high 29 points to go with six assists, one steal and one block.

“It’s a huge part of our identity,” the fourth-year guard said of his team’s fast-break effectiveness. “If we can get stops and run, that’s exactly what we want to do. No plays … just get out and run.”

Right behind Miller-Moore was Jameer Nelson Jr., chipping in 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting along with seven rebounds and three steals as he finished a game-high plus-27. Meanwhile, Khyri Thomas had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first CEBL double-double.

On the other side, Jaylin Williams led the Sea Bears in their first loss of the season as he scored a team-high 21 points to go with six rebounds and four assists. Terry Roberts did his part as well, putting up 15 points, 11 assists and three steals. The import guard is quickly building a reputation as one of the league’s top playmakers, his 9.5 average assists are the third-most in the CEBL. Tevian Jones and Emmanuel Akot rounded out Winnipeg’s double-digit scoring efforts on the night as the pair added 16 and 10 points, respectively.

As the saying goes, basketball is a game of runs. And Friday’s contest was no exception.

The first momentum-swing came in the opening frame when the Surge turned what was an early 8-4 deficit and flipped it into a 27-14 lead after 10 minutes. It was Calgary’s defence that did the heavy lifting as it limited Winnipeg to just two made field goals after the 7:42 mark of the first quarter as part of a 23-6 run.

“When you create deficits like that, it’s always hard to win games,” Williams said post-game of Winnipeg falling behind. “I think we just have to start our quarters better.”

The Sea Bears showed some resilience, however, punching right back in the second quarter with a 15-5 run spearheaded by some timely three-point shooting and Williams’ individual brilliance. Winnipeg started the game a paltry 1-of-7 from distance, but ended the half shooting 8-of-20 and made six triples in the second quarter. All the while, Williams went on an individual 8-3 to finish the second as part of 12 points in the frame, helping cut the Surge’s lead to just 48-47 through 20 minutes.

“I was really proud of the way we battled back in the second quarter,” Sea Bears head coach and general manager Mike Taylor said after the game. “They punched us in the mouth early … I think it took us a while to get going.”

But that was when the third quarter happened. What proved to be the defining frame of the ball game, Calgary opened the second half on a 20-4 run and never looked back. Underscoring that effort was a defence that forced five turnovers throughout the quarter as part of 15 Sea Bears’ giveaways for 27 points on the night.

“We knew the more disciplined team was going to win,” Miller-Moore said of the Surge’s response in the third quarter. “We tried to do what we’re good at it worked.”

While Winnipeg did make things interesting for parts of the final quarter, namely a 10-2 run to start the fourth, the comeback didn’t get much closer. Calgary took an 89-74 lead into Target Score time and the duo of Miller-Moore and Nelson got to work.

The pair scored all nine of the Surge’s points to end the contest, including three straight buckets from Miller-Moore before Nelson split a pair of free throws to seal the deal.

“I love our fight,” Calgary head coach Dave Canales said. “I love our competitive endurance. We knew we were coming into a play a great-coached team and I’m just proud of the group.”

The Surge’s win improved the franchise to 6-2 all-time against the Sea Bears, which also includes a Play-In win last season.