Calgary to host 2026 women's world curling championship at WinSport

CALGARY - Calgary will host the women's world curling championship in 2026.

The tournament will be held March 14-22 at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre, which was the site of the 2024 Canadian women's championship won by Rachel Homan.

The Markin MacPhail Centre has hosted numerous national and international curling events in recent years.

It served as a curling bubble in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic when the national men's and mixed doubles championship, world men's championship and Grand Slam Players' Championship were held there without spectators.

The 2025 women's world championship is March 10-16 in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

The winner of February's Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., will represent Canada there.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025.