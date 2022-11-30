Biron explains what he's seeing from Marner right now that makes him so dangerous

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok left Wednesday night's game against the San Jose Sharks with a groin injury and did not return.

Maple Leafs forward Calle Järnkrok will not return to tonight’s game (groin). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 1, 2022

He went to the bench in the second period and was ruled out for the night as the third began. Toronto went on to win the game 3-1.

The 31-year-old was a minus-one with no shots on net in just over nine minutes of action before departing.

In 24 games so far this season, the Gavle, Sweden native has five goals and four assists for nine points.

This is his 10th NHL season after being selected in the second round (No. 51 overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.