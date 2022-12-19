Flyers' Atkinson to have neck surgery; out for season

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Monday that forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery on Wednesday and miss the remainder of the season.

General manager Chuck Fletcher said Atkinson is expected to make a full recovery.

The 33-year-old had not yet played this season with what was labelled as an upper-body injury. He was originally cleared for contact last week and even practised with the team, but was placed on injured reserve over the weekend.

Acquired via trade in the summer of 2021 from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Jakub Voracek, Atkinson scored 23 goals and added 27 assists over 73 games during his first season with the Flyers in 2021-22. Prior to that, he had spent the previous 10 seasons in Columbus.

A veteran of 700 NHL regular season games, Atkinson has 236 goals and 216 assists for 452 points. He owns an additional 26 points over 35 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Philadelphia (10-15-7) will host the Blue Jackets Tuesday night.