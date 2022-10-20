MJ explains how a full, energized building on a nightly basis can motivate the Sens

Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot skated and took shots on Thursday, but is not close to a return, head coach DJ Smith said.

Smith said Talbot, who was given a five-to-seven week timeline for his upper-body injury earlier this month, remains weeks away from making his Senators debut.

The 35-year-old was acquired from the Minnesota Wild in the off-season in exchange for goaltender Filip Gustavsson. He made 49 starts for the Wild last season, posting a 32-23-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against-average.

Talbot began his NHL career with the New York Rangers as a free agent, where he played two seasons (2013-14) before time with the Edmonton Oilers (2015-18), Philadelphia Flyers (2018), Calgary Flames (2019) and Wild (2020-21).

In 396 games played, Tablot has a career record of 201-142-34 with 27 shutouts, a .915 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA.