The Minnesota Wild traded goaltender Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Filip Gustavsson on Tuesday, a day after sending Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

News Release: The #Sens have acquired goaltender Cam Talbot from @mnwild in exchange for goaltender Filip Gustavsson: https://t.co/2kHShPstB3 pic.twitter.com/M0nnGkgWIO — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 12, 2022

The Wild did not retain any of Talbot's salary, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Talbot, 35, has one season remaining on the three-year, $11 million contract he signed with Minnesota in October 2020.

Over 10 seasons with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames and Wild, the Caledonia, Ont., native has a 2.63 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 396 regular-season games.

