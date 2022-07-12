35m ago
Wild trade G Talbot to Senators
The Minnesota Wild traded goaltender Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Filip Gustavsson on Tuesday, a day after sending Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
TSN.ca Staff
The Wild did not retain any of Talbot's salary, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.
Talbot, 35, has one season remaining on the three-year, $11 million contract he signed with Minnesota in October 2020.
Over 10 seasons with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames and Wild, the Caledonia, Ont., native has a 2.63 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 396 regular-season games.
