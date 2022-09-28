Camp of Dreams, a documentary following Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Ethan Bear and his annual hockey camp at the Ochapowace First Nation in Saskatchewan, will be broadcast on TSN 1/5 and the TSN App on Friday at 5pm et/2pm pt in conjunction with Canada's National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Camp of Dreams is a heartwarming look at how Ethan and his annual Ethan Bear Hockey Skills Camp is helping shape his community's future through hockey.

As an NHL player with humble beginnings, Ethan has faced challenges and levels of bigotry that most athletes couldn't even begin to comprehend and is now giving back and paving the road for future Indigenous athletes.

His annual summer hockey camp for young hockey players from the Ochapowace Nation and surrounding First Nations communities provides opportunities that these young athletes could never dream of.

"It was a wonderful experience to work with Ethan Bear, his entire family and the Ochapowace First Nation," said Director Karen Zylak, who has worked on several hockey documentaries including recent TIFF Documentary Award winner Black Ice. "To see first-hand the positive influence Ethan is having on his community and to share that story through Camp of Dreams is an absolute honour.”