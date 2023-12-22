Team Canada has added defenceman Jorian Donovan to the team's pre-tournament camp.

Donovan, 19, has eight goals and 26 points in 31 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Brantford Bulldogs. He was one of the final cuts when Canada named its final roster on Dec. 13.

Defenceman Tanner Molendyk exited Friday's pre-tournament game against Switzerland with an upper-body injury and did not return. He was also dealing with a lower-body throughout the Canadian selection camp. Defenceman Tristan Luneau is also doubtful to play in tomorrow's pre-tournament game against the United States as he continues to deal with an illness.

Canada kicks off its tournament on Boxing Day against Finland.