Canada and the United States clash for the second time this week when the Rivalry Series resumes Friday night.

The teams will take to the ice in Salt Lake City, Utah, for Game 2 of the five-game set.

Watch Game 2 of the Rivalry Series LIVE at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The U.S. earned a 7-2 win in the opener of the 2024-25 edition in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday.

Lacey Eden, a senior forward at Wisconsin, scored two of five goals for the U.S. in the first period along the way to the rout of Canada.

Canada’s Blayre Turnbull and Sarah Nurse scored in the second period.

Following Friday’s contest, the series will shift to Boise, Idaho, on Sunday. Game 4 will take place in Halifax on Feb. 6, while the finale is set for Feb. 8 in Summerside, P.E.I.

The last two Rivalry Series have seen Canada pull the reverse sweep on the U.S., erasing 3-0 series deficits before taking Game 7.

Prior to meeting earlier this week, the two countries last faced off at the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championships in Utica, N.Y., in a back-and-forth gold-medal game that ended with Canada winning 6-5 in overtime on a goal from Danielle Serdachny.

Canada has two players making their senior team debuts in Toronto Sceptres forward Daryl Watts and teenage phenom Chloe Primerano.

On the other side, the Americans are bringing a young and high-scoring roster to the Rivalry Series. With 10 of their 27 players playing college hockey this season, the United States has the three top scorers in the NCAA with the Wisconsin trio of Casey O’Brien (26 points), Caroline Harvey (23) and Laila Edwards (22).