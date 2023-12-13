Canada announces 22-player roster for 2024 World Juniors

The Hockey Canada management group has announced its 22-player roster for the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship later this month in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The team consists of 12 forwards, seven defencemen and three goaltenders.

Here are the players on the final roster:

Canada 2024 World Junior Championship Roster Player Position Age Current Team Owen Beck F 19 Peterborough (OHL) Nate Danielson F 19 Brandon (WHL) Fraser Minten F 19 Saskatoon (WHL) Macklin Celebrini F 17 Boston University (NCAA) Matthew Wood F 18 University of Connecticut (NCAA) Carson Rehkopf F 18 Kitchener (OHL) Owen Allard F 19 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Jordan Dumais F 19 Halifax (QMJHL) Matthew Savoie F 19 Wenatchee (WHL) Easton Cowan F 18 London (OHL) Conor Geekie F 19 Wenatchee (WHL) Brayden Yager F 18 Moose Jaw (WHL) Tristan Luneau D 19 Anaheim (NHL) Jake Furlong D 19 Halifax (QMJHL) Noah Warren D 19 Victoriaville (QMJHL) Oliver Bonk D 18 London (OHL) Tanner Molendyk D 18 Saskatoon (WHL) Maveric Lamoureux D 19 Drummondville (QMJHL) Denton Mateychuk D 19 Moose Jaw (WHL) Scott Ratzlaff G 18 Seattle (WHL) Mathis Rousseau G 19 Halifax (QMJHL) Samuel St-Hilaire G 19 Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

Forwards Markus Vidicek, Paul Ludwinski, Jagger Firkus, Denver Barkey, defencemen Ty Nelson, Jorian Donovan, Michael Buchinger and goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis were the eight players cut on Wednesday. TSN's Mark Masters notes that one forward slot remains open, leaving the possibility open for a recall.

“This was a tremendously competitive camp that showed once again the depth of talent that exists across the country,” said management group lead Peter Anholt in a news release. “With so many talented players, difficult decisions had to be made, but the management, coaching and scouting staffs believe the team we have assembled will give us the best chance to compete for a gold medal in Sweden. We are excited to travel to Europe and are grateful to the Town of Oakville and the fans for being part of our journey.”

Canada opened selection camp last week in Oakville, Ont., and played two exhibition games against the USports All-Stars. The Junior hopefuls won the opening game Tuesday night 4-2, but lost the second game 6-1 on Wednesday.

Canada will be without several Junior-eligible players currently playing at the NHL level, including No. 1 pick Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Shane Wright, Kevin Korchinski, Matthew Poitras and Zach Benson.

The tournament begins on Dec. 26, with Canada set to play their first game against Finland that morning.

Canada will take on Switzerland in pre-tournament action on Friday, Dec. 22 at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App. They'll conclude their pre-tournament slate on Saturday, Dec. 23 against the United States at 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Watch every World Junior Championship game LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.