Canada Basketball announced a 16-man roster for next week's FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Edmonton against Panama and Venezuela.

With the NBA season in full swing, no NBA talent is included on the roster.

The only remaining undefeated team in the Americas, 8-0 Canada looks to remain atop Group E against Venezuela (7-1) on Nov. 10 and Panama (2-6) on Nov. 13.

The upcoming qualifying window is the fifth of six total.

Canada is currently ranked 15th in the world according to the FIBA World Ranking.

The games will be held at the Edmonton Expo Centre, the home of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Edmonton Stingers.