Canada Basketball announced a 16-man roster for next week's FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Edmonton against Panama and Venezuela.

With the NBA season in full swing, no NBA talent is included on the roster.

The only remaining undefeated team in the Americas, 8-0 Canada looks to remain atop Group E against Venezuela (7-1) on Nov. 10 and Panama (2-6) on Nov. 13.

The upcoming qualifying window is the fifth of six total.

Canada is currently ranked 15th in the world according to the FIBA World Ranking.

The games will be held at the Edmonton Expo Centre, the home of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Edmonton Stingers.

CANADA ROSTER FOR GAMES AGAINST VENEZUELA, PANAMA

POS. NAME HOMETOWN TEAM
Trae Bell-Haynes  Toronto  Budocnost (Montenegro) 
Aaron Best  Scarborough, Ont.  London Lions (England) 
Jahvon Henry-Blair  Brampton, Ont.  Newfoundland Growlers (CEBL) 
PG  Kenny Chery  Montreal  Petkim Spor (Turkey) 
SF   Melvin Ejim Toronto  Unicaja (Spain)
Kadre Gray  Toronto  Fraser Valley Bandits (CEBL) 
PF  Thomas Kennedy  Windsor, Ont.  Windsor Lancers (U Sports) 
Owen Klassen  Kingston, Ont. EWE Baskets Oldenburg (Germany) 
PF  Conor Morgan  Victoria, BC  Slask Wroclaw (Poland) 
 Jean-Victor Mukama Hamilton, Ont.  Raptors 905 (G League) 
Prince Oduro Toronto  Detroit-Mercy (NCAA) 
 Lloyd Pandi Ottawa, Ont.  Carleton Ravens (U Sports) 
Kassius Robertson Toronto  Reggio Emilia (Italy)
SG  Phil Scrubb  Richmond, BC Monbus Obradoiro (Spain) 
SF  Thomas Scrubb  Richmond, BC  Monbus Obradoiro (Spain) 
Kalif Young  Toronto  Medi Bayreuth (Germany) 

 