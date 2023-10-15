Canada beats Australia to remain perfect at World Mixed Curling Championship

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom — Canada improved to 3-0 at the World Mixed Curling Championship with a 7-2 seven-end victory over Australia on Sunday.

Canada never trailed in the contest after scoring two in the opening end.

Australia was down 3-2 after four ends before Canada pulled away with a deuce in the fifth and two more in the seventh.

The win vaulted the Montreal rink of skip Felix Asselin, vice-skip Laurie St-Georges, second Émile Asselin and lead Emily Rileyinto first place in pool B.

"It’s definitely nice to have a 3-0 start,” said Riley. “I feel like we’ve done a great job of understanding the ice and the ice has been amazing so that gives us a lot of confidence going forward.”

Canada next plays winless Lithuania (0-2) on Monday.

Despite being undefeated, Canada is not resting on its laurels.

“We are feeling good with the energy level at the moment,” said Émile Asselin. “Having experience at national events is a big advantage because playing a long week of curling can be unknown territory.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.