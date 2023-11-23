Canada beats Brazil in women's goalball semifinal at Parapan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile — Emma Reinke's hat trick helped Canada to a 4-2 victory over two-time defending champions Brazil in the women’s goalball semifinals Thursday at the Parapan American Games.

Canada will play the United States for gold on Friday. A berth at the 2024 Paris Paralympics is also on the line.

‘’This is amazing, a real moment,’’ said four-time Paralympian Amy Burk of Charlottetown. "Brazil is a really strong team and we knew to beat them we really were going to have bring our A game."

The Americans beat Argentina 8-1 in the other semifinal.

In the men's semifinal, Canada dropped an 11-4 decision to the U.S.

Edmonton's Blair Nesbitt scored all four Canadian goals.

‘’We put everything into the last four years to get a different result,’’ said Canadian veteran Doug Ripley of Vancouver. ‘’It’s really heartbreaking.’’

Canada will play Argentina for the bronze medal on Friday. The Americans will play Brazil for gold and a berth at the Paralympics.

Earlier Thursday, Canadian wheelchair rugby athlete Eric Rodrigues was elected to the Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) Athletes’ Council.

Canadian Paralympic Committee chief executive officer Karen O'Neill said Rodrigues is a strong leader with a passion for making Para sport the "best and most impactful it can be."

"We know he will be a very effective ambassador for all Para athletes in the Americas and contribute to advancing Para sport across the region," O'Neill said in a statement.

"We wish him the best in this new role and look forward to working with him more as an athlete leader."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.