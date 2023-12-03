Canada beats China in Para Hockey Cup opener

QUISPAMSIS, N.B. — Canada's national para hockey team opened the preliminary round of the 2023 Para Hockey Cup on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over China.

It was the first time the teams faced off in international play.

Canadian captain Tyler McGregor of Forest, Ont., scored once and added three assists. Dominic Cozzolino of Mississauga, Ont., scored twice, added an assist and was named player of the game for the winners.

Netminder Adam Kingsmill of Smithers, B.C., made six saves for the win, beaten only once by Zhidong Wang.

In other action, the United States blanked Czechia 3-0.

On Monday, China will play the U.S., while Canada squares off with Czechia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.