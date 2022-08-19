Six-run explosion in sixth pushes Canada over Japan at Little League World Series

Canada used a six-run sixth inning, including a three-run double hit by Benjamin Dartnell, to win their second game at the Little League World Series 6-0 over Japan. Jaxon Mayervich pitched 4.1 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts.

Lucas Weisser went 3-for-3 at the dish and scored a run, and Omar Bousmina also had a perfect day, going 2-for-2 with a run scored. Ryo Ayabe went 2-for-2 with a walk for Japan.

Canada won their first game of the LLWS 7-0 over Australia on Wednesday.

