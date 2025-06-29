Canada beats Poland to win bronze at women's 3x3 basketball World Cup

ULAANBAATAR - Paige Crozon had 13 points and five rebounds as Canada beat Poland 21-9 on Sunday in the third-place game at the FIBA 3x3 women's World Cup.

Saicha Grant-Allen scored five and pulled down five boards for Canada.

Anna Pawlowska led Poland with three points and three rebounds.

The Canadians lost to the Netherlands 21-15 in the semifinal earlier in the day.

Crozon had 10 points and five rebounds in that game, with Cassandra Brown adding three points.

The Netherlands beat Mongolia 15-9 in the tournament's final to win their first-ever title.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2025.