Canada blanked by Venezuela in opener at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT - Canada’s run at the Little League World Series started on a sour note Friday as Vancouver’s Little Mountain lost 4-0 to Latin America, represented by Venezuela’s Cardenales Little League.

The Canadian champions managed just one hit — a single by Tyson Grimsrud-Ronse — against starter Andres Reyes Querales and reliever Sebastian Lopez.

Venezuela opened the scoring in the first inning when Lopez came home on a bases-loaded walk. In the second, Santiago Martinez doubled and scored on Reyes Querales’s single before Alam Parra and Samuel Castillo crossed on wild pitches.

Felix Hoyano took the loss for Canada, allowing four runs on six hits over three innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Arek Aubuchon followed with two scoreless innings of relief.

Venezuela, which opened the tournament Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Puerto Rico, rolled through its regional tournament with a 46-6 run differential but needed a special U.S. travel exemption after visas were initially denied under U.S. President Donald Trump’s restrictions affecting 19 countries.

Canada will play Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s game between Europe-Africa and Australia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.