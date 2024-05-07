Canada blanks Hungary in world championship pre-tournament game

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Jordan Binnington made 21 saves and Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist as Canada beat Hungary 4-0 Tuesday in a pre-tournament game before the world men's hockey championship.

Colton Parayko, Bowen Byram and Owen Power also scored for the defending world champions, who outshot the hosts 66-21.

Connor Bedard and Andrew Mangiapane added two assists each.

Hungary goaltender Bence Balizs made 26 saves on 28 shots before being replaced halfway through the game by Dominik Horvath.

Horvath stopped 36 of 38 shots in relief.

Canada opens its world championship title defence Saturday against Britain in Prague.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.