A three-goal second period has given Czechia a 5-2 lead over Canada after 40 minutes of play at the 2023 World Junior Championship.

Czechia and Canada traded goals in the opening two minutes of the second, with Stanislav Svozil scoring 44 seconds into the period. Connor Bedard answered 45 seconds later for Canada.

Zach Dean was called for his second penalty of the game and was later assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head.

Jaroslav Chmelar restored Czechia's lead while Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds later to give them a three-goal advantage, ending Benjamin Gaudreau's night as Thomas Milic took over between the pipes.

Milic saw his first test in the remaining seconds of a Czechia power play as after their own Tomas Hamara was called for roughing, Canada's Jack Matier sat two minutes for tripping.

Czechia was hemmed in their own end for the final two minutes of play, though Canada could not beat goaltender Tomas Suchanek.