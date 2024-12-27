Team Canada defenceman Matthew Schaefer went to the locker room early in the first period against Latvia with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. He will not return.

On a power play four minutes into the contest, Schaefer skated into the Latvian zone and took a shot on goaltender Linards Feldbergs before running shoulder-first into the outside post. He slid hard into the end boards and stayed down for some time before heading straight to the dressing room on his own.

The 17-year-old had one goal and one assist in the 4-0 win over Finland on Thursday.

Forward Calum Ritchie also went down the tunnel to the dressing room after falling awkwardly onto a skate but quickly returned to the bench.