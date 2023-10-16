Canada defeats Lithuania to remain unbeaten at world mixed curling championship

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom — Canada remained undefeated halfway through round-robin play at the 2023 World Mixed Curling Championship with a 9-5 win over Lithuania on Monday.

The Canadians, skipped by Montreal's Felix Asselin, took a 9-4 lead after scoring two in the fifth end and following with a steal of one in the sixth.

Lithuania conceded after being limited to one point in the seventh.

The win moved Canada to 4-0 heading into games Tuesday against Poland and New Zealand.

The game against New Zealand could be a battle for first in Pool B. The Kiwis were at 3-0 heading into a game later Monday against Taiwan.

The four group winners at the end of the round robin advance directly to the quarterfinals, while teams who place second and third in each group will play qualification games to determine the other four quarterfinalists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.