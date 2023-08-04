Berkly Catton and Porter Martone scored back-to-back goals with a two-man advantage in the second period as Canada quickly erased a two-goal deficit to beat the United States 7-2 in their semifinal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Catton and Maxim Masse each tallied twice for Canada, while Malcolm Spence and Cole Beaudoin also scored.

Canada will play Team Czechia, who cruised to an 8-2 win over Finland, in Saturday's gold medal final.

The game can be seen live on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 11am et/8am pt.

More to follow.