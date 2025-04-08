Canada determined, but dented, heading into women's world hockey championship

ČESKÉ BUDĚJOVICE - Canada is battle-tough, a bit beat up and leaning on its veterans again at the 2025 women's world hockey championship.

Canada opens defence of the gold medal Thursday against Finland in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia.

In the constant tug of war with the United States for women's international hockey supremacy, Canada heaved on the rope for a 6-5 overtime win over the hosts in last year's final in Utica, N.Y., and gained a measure of revenge for the Americans taking the 2023 crown in Brampton, Ont.

"We know what happened last year, but it's a brand new year. It's a brand new tournament," Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin said Tuesday at Budvar Arena. "We have to focus on every detail for us.

"It's a short tournament, but a long one at the same time, so just getting better every day and go from there."

Canada's Pool A of top-five seeds includes the U.S., Finland, host Czechia and Switzerland.

Canada's preliminary round features back-to-backs with Finland and Switzerland on Thursday and Friday, and the U.S. and the Czechs on Sunday and Monday.

Japan, Germany, Sweden, Hungary and promoted Norway comprise Pool B in the tournament that begins Wednesday and concludes with medal games April 20.

The defending champions not starting until Thursday gives Canada a useful rest day.

Of the 57 players from the Professional Women's Hockey League sprinkled across seven of 10 rosters, Canada carries a tournament-high 23.

And while the six-team PWHL in its second season has given players the fiercely competitive games multiple times per week that they craved, there is more attrition heading into an international event. Canada arrived with dents in its chassis.

"It's no secret we're coming in a little bit banged up," head coach Troy Ryan said. "We don't have as much of a runway to prepare, but our medical staff have done a great job, and the athletes are so committed to getting better, so I don't think that's going to be a factor."

The coach felt more optimistic about his team's health Tuesday, in part because goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens participated in full practice.

Canada's starter in recent world championship finals and in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games last played March 18, when the Montreal Victoire goalie went down awkwardly in a PWHL road game against the Boston Fleet. The 30-year-old from Clermont, Que., left the ice favouring her left leg.

Desbiens was limited to two drills, and then three, in her first two skates with Canada before she was sent to the dressing room. Her participation wasn't curtailed Tuesday.

"I just happened to skate down by her around the third or fourth drill, and she just reached over and grabbed both her posts as if to say 'I'm not going anywhere,'" Ryan said.

Forward Sarah Nurse has played three PWHL games after sitting out nine. She sustained a lower-body injury Feb. 6 in Canada's Rivalry Series game against the U.S.

And forward Natalie Spooner is trying to regain the form that made her PWHL MVP in the league's inaugural year.

A knee injury during the Toronto Sceptres' first playoff round last season required surgery and a long rehabilitation. Spooner's played 11 games this season since her return Feb. 11.

Canada is also an older team that continues to rely on the poise and composure a core of thirtysomethings bring.

"Yes, there are younger legs out there, but for us, it's all about us and all about heart," said Poulin, who joins Hayley Wickenheiser for most women's world championship appearances by a Canadian at 13.

With 35 goals and 42 assists, the 34-year-old Poulin from Beauceville, Que., is within striking distance of Wickenheiser's Canadian tournament records for career points (86) and assists (49) and Jayna Hefford's 40 goals.

Desbiens is two career wins away from surpassing the tournament record of 20 held by Switzerland's Florence Schelling.

The International Ice Hockey Federation increased world championship rosters from 23 players to 25 this year, although teams still dress 20 skaters and two goalies per game.

Forwards Daryl Watts and Jennifer Gardiner, defenders Sophie Jaques and Chloe Primerano and goaltender Eve Gascon will make their debuts for Canada.

Ten players on the 2025 edition are aged 30 or over, although 18-year-old Primerano brings the average down somewhat.

"It's an added bonus that we have so much experience," said 36-year-old defender Jocelyne Larocque. "To me, it's an advantage that other teams don't have."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.