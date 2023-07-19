ALCALÁ DE HENARES, Spain — Toby Fournier had game highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds as Canada advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup with an 89-45 win over Brazil on Wednesday.

Montreal's Cassandre Prosper added 20 points with four steals and a block in the victory.

Manuella Alves led Brazil with eight points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The undefeated Canadians will face the winner of a Round of 16 match between Australia and Mali in Friday's quarterfinals.

The semifinals take place Saturday, with the final and third-place game going Sunday.

Canada entered Wednesday's matchup having finished atop Group D with a 3-0 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.