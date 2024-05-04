ESPOO, Finland — Ryder Ritchie and Taj Iginla both had a goal and an assist as Canada held on to edge Sweden 5-4 in semifinal action Saturday at the world under-18 men's hockey tournament.

Canada will face the United States in the final Sunday. The Americans advanced with a 7-2 semifinal win over Slovakia earlier Saturday.

Liam Greentree, Gavin McKenna and Henry Mews had the other goals for Canada. Goalie George Carter made 25 saves as Sweden outshot the Canadians 29-23 in the contest.

Canada opened the preliminary round with a 6-3 victory over Sweden. And the Canadians wasted no time taking early control Saturday, taking a 4-0 lead after the opening period.

Greentree, McKenna, Iginla and Ritchie had the first-period goals for Canada.

Canada took a 5-2 advantage into the third but was outscored 2-0 in the period. However, the Canadians successfully killed off a Sweden power-play with 4:47 remaining in regulation time and clinging to the one-goal advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.