Canada eliminated from women's volleyball worlds after loss to U.S.

BANGKOK - Canada was eliminated Sunday after a 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) loss to the United States in the round of 16 at the FIVB volleyball women's world championship.

Canada struggled early with managing the Americans' defence, going 0-7 in blocking points in the first set, with the U.S. leading in blocks over the three sets (11-6). The U.S. also led in kills (42-38).

Canada had one more ace (4-3) but gave up more points to errors (19-12).

Opposite Anna Smrek led Canada with 12 points. Canada was without veteran starters Kiera Van Ryk, Alexa Gray and setter Brie O’Reilly.

"I cannot complain with this group of players," said Canada head coach Giovanni Guidetti. "They all experienced something new this summer. Some players were on the team for the first time; some were on the court after many years of being only on the bench and some took on more responsibility after many years of being a supporting actor.

"That means that was a great learning season for all players and for all the team. Not having our ‘stars’ for one season of course gave us less chances to aim at a medal but at the same time create a super learning environment that will be the base for a great future."

Outside hitters Avery Skinner and Sarah Franklin paced the U.S. with 13 points apiece.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.