Canada faces Slovakia in round robin at Hlinka Gretzky Cup on TSN

Canada looks to continue its strong start to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup as they face Slovakia in round-robin play on Tuesday night.

Watch Canada take on Slovakia LIVE at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Canadians put in a dominant performance in the team’s opening game on Monday night against Switzerland, winning 10-0.

Forward Cole Reschny led the effort in Monday night’s game with two goals and three assists while Émile Guité, Matthew Schaefer, Quinn Beauchesne, Alex Huang and Gavin McKenna all chipped with three points apiece.

Canadian goaltender Jack Ivankovic turned aside all 20 shots he faced in the victory.

Reschny, 17, had 21 goals and 59 points in 61 games last season as a rookie with the Western Hockey League’s Victoria Royals.

McKenna is representing Canada at the U18 level for the second time this season. In the spring, he played in the IIHF U18 men’s world championship, where he was the second-leading scorer in the tournament with 10 goals and 20 points in seven games en route to a gold medal.

Schaefer, Ivankovic, Reese Hamilton and Caleb Desnoyers were also on the U18 roster.

Slovakia dropped their first game of the tournament 4-3 in overtime to Sweden.

Timothy Kazda, Tomas Tomaskovic and Tobias Tomik all had a goal and an assist in the loss for Slovakia. Slovak goaltender Michal Pradel made 42 of 46 stops in goal.

Canada has won the Hlinka Gretzky Cup the past two years in a row and have won the tournament a record 24 times.