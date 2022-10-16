ABERDEEN, United Kingdom — Canada's Jean-Michel Menard fell to undefeated Finland 5-3 before rebounding with a resounding 8-1 win over Denmark on Sunday at the world mixed curling championship.

The Canadians (2-1) exchanged singles with Finland (3-0) until the fifth end, when Finland started to open things up. The Finnish side took a 5-2 lead after the sixth and Canada could only muster one more point.

Against Denmark (1-1), Menard's rink scored seven consecutive points in the first four ends. After Denmark picked up a point in the fifth, Canada added one more single in the following end before the opposing side conceded the game.

Canada currently sits as the interim third-place team in Group A with Finland and South Korea (3-0) both sitting atop the standings.

Menard's side, which includes third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay with Eric Sylvain serving as coach, next plays South Korea on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2022.