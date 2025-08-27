Canada falls to Turkey at women's volleyball world championships

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Canada suffered its first loss of the women's volleyball world championships on Wednesday, falling 3-0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-13) to Turkey.

The undefeated Turks, who won Pool E, held a 49-35 edge in attack points and 10-5 in blocks.

They were led by Melissa Vargas, who had 16 points.

Canada, which finished second in the pool at 2-1, held a slight edge in ace serves (3-2).

The Canadians were without opposite Anna Smrek, who is under observation after a hit to the head in their last match against Spain on Monday.

Nyadholi Thokbuom led the way with 12 points for Canada, which will face the United States next in the round of 16 on Monday.

“I think today we played two very good sets and a very bad third,” said Canada coach Giovanni Guidetti, a former Turkish coach.

"Turkey is a very strong opponent, and we have to accept the result. Now one day of rest, and then we focus on the USA, another very strong opponent.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.