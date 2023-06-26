Cyle Larin's stay in Spain isn't over.

Valladolid announced Monday that the club has exercised its purchase option on the 28-year-old Brampton, Ont.'s loan deal from Club Brugge and the Canada forward has signed a two-year deal with the team through 2025.

Cyle Larin signing with Real Valladolid does not mean he’s staying with the club. It’s a 2-year deal, but remember: His loan included a $2.1 million buyout clause. A Valladolid deal means the club can make money on a potential Larin transfer this summer @TSN_Sports @TSNSoccer — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) June 26, 2023

As TSN's Matt Scianitti notes, the deal does not guarantee that Larin will remain with Valladolid, but that it can make money on a potential transfer of the player later in the summer. Mallorca, who finished 16th in La Liga, are among the teams believed to be interested in Larin.

Larin joined Valladolid in January and made 19 appearances for the club, scoring eight times. His heroics weren't enough for Valladolid to avoid the drop as the team finished 18th in the table and will play in Segunda Division next season.

Larin was in his first season in Belgium, having joined on a free transfer from Besiktas, where he had spent the previous four seasons. He made nine league appearances, scoring once.

Internationally, Larin is Canada's all-time leading men's scorer. The UConn product has 28 goals in 62 appearances and was a member of Canada's squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.