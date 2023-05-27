Canada, Germany play for gold at World Championship

The 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship wraps up on Sunday with Canada taking on Germany in the gold-medal game.

Canada is looking to win their 28th World Championship while Germany is reaching the final for the first time in their history.

Watch Canada face Germany LIVE at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Canadians enter the final after putting together a come-from-behind effort against co-host Latvia to win 4-2 during Saturday's semifinal.

Latvia had a 2-1 lead in the third period before Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn scored 45 seconds into the frame to tie the game. Then, Adam Fantilli deked out the Latvian defence midway through the period and wired a shot home to give Canada a lead they would never relinquish.

ContentId(1.1965698): Must See: Fantilli dances through Latvia for incredible go-ahead goal

Fantilli, the NCAA's 2023 Hobey Baker Award winner, continues to showcase himself for the 2023 NHL Draft in June by scoring a goal and three points in the tournament.

St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais and Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton also scored for Canada.

Montreal Canadiens netminder Samuel Montembeault kept Canada in the game by stopping 20 of 22 Latvian shots.

Canada have been to the finals in each of the last four World Championships and are looking to win their second gold in three years.

Germany enters Sunday's final after defeating the top seeds in both Group A and B in the quarter-final and semifinal.

The Germans upset Switzerland 3-1 during Thursday's quarter-final and had a dramatic overtime victory over the formerly unbeaten United States in Saturday's semifinal.

Germany was down 2-1 with 1:23 remaining in the third period when Marcel Noebels found the puck in a scramble around the United States' net and scored to tie the game.

Frederik Tiffels was the hero during the three-on-three overtime when he wired his shot from the faceoff dot over the shoulder of USA goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the game and a spot in the tournament final.

Maksymilian Szuber also scored for Germany.

ContentId(1.1965782): Must See: Germany stuns USA with overtime win to reach first ever gold-medal game

Goaltender Mathias Niederberger did his best to keep Germany in the game by stopping 30 of 33 shots.

Germany is guaranteed at least a silver medal which equals their best result at the men's World Championship.

Latvia will play the United States in the bronze-medal match prior to the final as the host nation looks to win a medal for the first time at a top level IIHF men's event.