Canada just falls short of bronze against Spain at FIBA U19 Women's World Cup

BRNO - Somtochukwu-Blessed Okafor hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:17 left as Spain spoiled Canada's effort to repeat as a bronze medallist with a 70-68 win at the FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup.

Canada was down two entering the fourth quarter and was up 67-65 with just over two minutes left. Ada Toribio tied it for Spain with a layup with 2:02 remaining.

After a missed floater by Canada's Cearah Parchment with 1:31 left, Okafor hit the dagger to give her a game-high of 23 points.

Avery Howell hit one of her two free throws with 1:07 remaining but Canada fell short of inching any closer.

Canada fell to Australia 87-75 in the semifinals on Saturday resulting in its appearance in the bronze-medal game. Spain lost to the United States 70-58 in the other semifinal.

Syla Swords led Canada, which won bronze in 2023, with 20 points. The University of Michigan star finished as Canada's leading scorer in the tournament with 15.9 per contest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2025.