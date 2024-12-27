Canada, Latvia scoreless after first period at World Juniors

Canada and Latvia are tied following a scoreless first period at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Canada's biggest concern of the period is the health of defenceman Matthew Schaefer, who went to the dressing room early in the frame with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. On a power play four minutes into the contest, Schaefer skated into the Latvian zone and took a shot on goaltender Linards Feldbergs before running shoulder-first into the outside post. He slid hard into the endboards and stayed down for some time before heading straight to the dressing room on his own.

Calum Ritchie also went to the dressing room in the period after appearing to fall on a skate, but quickly returned to the bench.

The 17-year-old had one goal and one assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over Finland.

Jack Ivankovic got the start for Canada, making eight saves in the period.

Feldberg stopped 12 shots in the frame.

Neither team was able to capitalize on the power play, Latvia went 0-for-2 while Canada did not convert on their only opportunity.

This is Latvia's first game of the tournament. They advanced to the knockout rounds last year but lost in the quarter-finals to the United States.