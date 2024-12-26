Canada leads Finland after second period at World Juniors

Canada leads Finland 2-0 after the second period in their Group A matchup on Day 1 of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Easton Cowan made it a 2-0 game just over five minutes into the second period when Finland failed to clear the zone and Cowan skated in, took the puck and beat goaltender Petteri Rimpinen clean on the blocker side.

Canada started the second period on the penalty kill with forward Tanner Howe in the box after being penalized for tripping with 8.5 seconds left in the first period.

Finland’s Arttu Tuhkala went to the box for two minutes for boarding Canada’s Cole Beaudoin midway through the second period but Canada managed just one shot on the power play with Finland successfully killing off the penalty.

Canada got another opportunity on the power play when Howe was high-sticked with four minutes remaining in the second period by Finland’s Arttu Alasiurua but couldn’t beat Rimpinen on the man advantage.

Gavin McKenna, 17, opened the scoring with 51 seconds remaining in the first frame as he cleaned up the rebound in front of Rimpinen's net to get Canada's first goal of the tournament. Defencemen Matthew Schaefer and Oliver Bonk picked up the assists on the goal.

Rimpinen remained the busier of the two goaltenders, making 26 saves through two periods with Canada’s Carter George stopping 11 shots.