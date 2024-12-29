Canada leads Germany after first period at World Juniors

Oliver Bonk’s power-play goal has Canada up 1-0 over Germany after the first period in their preliminary round matchup at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

Midway through the opening period, Germany’s Marco Munzenberger hooked Canada’s Easton Cowan, leading to the first power play of the game. Canada would take advantage with Bonk firing the puck past German goaltender Nico Pertuch. Cowan and Berkly Catton picked up the assists on the goal.

Third minutes later, Canada would go back on the man advantage with Rio Kaizer in the box for high-sticking but the Canadians failed to score on the power play.

With three and a half minutes remaining in the period, defenceman Sam Dickinson took Canada’s first penalty. The penalty was initially called as kneeing and was reviewed by the officials of whether it was a major penalty. After a review, the officials gave Dickinson a two-minute minor penalty for interference.

Timo Ruckdaschel took a roughing penalty with 35.5 seconds left in the first, giving Canada its third power play of the period. Bonk would be whistled for slashing with 16 seconds remaining in the period and the game will be played at 4-on-4 to start the second period.

Canada is coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to Latvia on Friday night while Germany has two losses against the United States and Finland.