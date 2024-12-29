Canada leads Germany after second period at World Juniors

Canada has a 1-0 lead over Germany after the second period in their preliminary round matchup at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

The second period started with 4-on-4 play with Timo Ruckdaschel (roughing) and Oliver Bonk (slashing) in the penalty box for minor penalties taken in the final minute of the first.

During the 4-on-4, Edwin Tropmann received a two-minute penalty for tripping Tanner Molendyk, sending Canada to an abbreviated power play but the team failed to score.

Germany went to the power play halfway through the second period when Cal Ritchie took a penalty for tripping but Canada successfully killed off the penalty.

During the penalty kill, defenceman Andrew Gibson blocked a shot and briefly left for the Canadian locker room but returned to the bench shortly after.

Germany was whistled for another penalty with just under seven minutes remaining in the period with Noah Samanski shooting the puck over the glass for a delay of game call. Canada failed to score and managed just one shot on goal.

With under two and a half minutes to go in the second, Canada's Ethan Gauthier went to the box for cross-checking but the Germans couldn't beat goaltender Carter George.

Bonk scored the lone goal of the game in the first period on the power play with Germany’s Marco Munzenberger in the box for hooking. Easton Cowan and Berkly Catton had the assists on the goal.