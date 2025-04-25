Canada levels Latvia to stay perfect at U18 men's worlds

ALLEN - Ryan Roobroeck scored twice, Xavier Villeneuve had a goal and assist, and Canada whipped Latvia 7-1 in the under-18 men's world hockey championship on Friday at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Jackson Smith, Carson Carels, Alessandro Di Iorio and Daniels Serkins also scored for Canada, which improves to 2-0 in Pool A following Thursday's 9-2 win over Slovakia.

Lev Katzin scored a third-period goal for Latvia, which was outshot 28-17.

Canada will play Finland on Sunday and Norway on Monday, while Latvia faces Finland on Saturday and Slovakia on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.