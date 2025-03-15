Canada loses quarterfinal at world wheelchair mixed doubles curling championship

STEVENSTON - Canada's Ina Forrest and Mark Ideson dropped a 7-6 decision to Japan in quarterfinal play Saturday at the world wheelchair mixed doubles curling championship.

Needing two points to pull even in the eighth end, Ideson settled for a single when he moved Japan's rock but his shooter rolled too far.

“We had a great round robin,” said Ideson. “We put ourselves in a good position coming into the quarterfinal. Japan had a great game. We just had a couple of unfortunate outcomes.”

It was the first loss in seven games for Forrest, from Spallumcheen, B.C., and Ideson, from London, Ont., at the Auchenharvie Leisure Centre.

The result also left Canada out of the mix to qualify for the eight-team mixed doubles competition at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.