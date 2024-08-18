Canada's run in Williamsport has come to an end.

The Canadians fell 8-0 to Mexico in their third game of the Little League World Series, ending their hopes of advancing at the double-knockout tournament.

The team from Surrey, B.C., was no-hit in their opening game by Chinese Taipei but rebounded with a 12-5 victory over Puerto Rico on Saturday, where they scored all 12 runs in the second inning.

Canada allowed three runs in the opening inning Sunday and couldn't catch up, recording a total of two hits in the ballgame compared to nine from Mexico, who will face the loser of Chinese Taipei and Cuba on Tuesday.

The Little League World Series runs through next Sunday.