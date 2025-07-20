Canada men close VNL prelims by playing spoiler with win over Ukraine

LJUBLJANA - Canada closed out the Volleyball Nations League men's preliminary round with a 3-1 (25-21, 25-27, 31-29, 25-21) win over Ukraine on Sunday.

Sitting in 12th in the VNL standings, Canada did not make the elimination round and will look ahead to the world championships in September. Ukraine needed a win to advance to the elimination round taking place in China.

Canada led in attack points (64-61), blocking points (9-6) and aces (6-4). However, the two sides were equal in errors at 27 apiece.

“I was very impressed with the group today – the entire team stayed focused for a very important match that finishes this VNL campaign for Canada,” said Canada head coach Dan Lewis.

“I’m proud of the way the guys executed today. Many new players were on the court, who have been patient and working very hard and are always ready to contribute at any moment. … We’re looking forward to our next section of training that allows us to prepare for the world championships.”

Canada’s Skyler Varga led all scoring with 27 points (24 attacks, two blocks, one ace), followed by teammates Jordan Canham (14 points) and Jesse Elser (12 points).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2025.