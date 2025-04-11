Canada names 32-man roster for 2025 Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge in Fiji

Canada has named a 32-man squad for the 2025 Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge in Fiji.

The young Canadians will face Samoa on May 28, Fiji on June 2 and Tonga on June 7, all at King Charles Park, in the second edition of the tournament.

"Participating in the 2025 Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge is a critical step in developing our young Canadian players," Canadian coach Christiaan Esterhuizen said in a statement. “Competing against top Pacific nations like Fiji, Samoa and Tonga will test our players’ resilience and adaptability while providing them with a taste of international rugby.

"This experience will provide exposure to different playing styles and prepare our players for future international competitions. It’s a valuable opportunity to grow, learn and measure ourselves against some of the best."

Fiji won the inaugural tournament, defeating Samoa 31-17 in Auckland.

Ahead of travelling to Fiji, the team will convene on Vancouver Island in May for a two-week camp in Langford and at Shawnigan Lake School.

Players were identified and selected via their play in university and club competition and tournaments like the U19 Canadian Rugby Championship, past performance with Canada’s age grade programs and recommendations from provincial coaches.

Canada U20 Rugby Roster

Forwards

Adam Doane, Sutton, Ont., Aurora Barbarians; Alexander Muir, Victoria, UBCOB Ravens; Alistair Yeomans, Mississauga, Ont., Mississauga Blues; Andrew Neveu, Uxbridge, Ont., Oshawa Vikings RFC; Angus Dewar, Vancouver, UBCOB Ravens; Austin Allen, Thornbury, Ont., Georgian Bay Titans; Ben Koolen, Banbury, England, Gloucester Rugby; Brighton Feldman, Langford, B.C., Westshore RFC; Coen Quinn, Ottawa, Bytown Blues RFC; Cole Harris, Uxbridge, Ont., Brock RFC; Daragh Doyle, Quebec City, Clontarf FC; Elijah McQueen, Fergus, Ont., Fergus Highland Rugby; James Noftall, Conception Bay South, N.L., Swilers RFC; Kaea Griffiths, Penzance, England, Camborne RFC; Kyle Finan, Barnsley, England, Red Deer Titans; Liam Kinghorn, Calgary, Calgary Irish; Quinn Foley, Oakville, Ont., Oakville Crusaders; Simroy John, Clapham Heights Christ Church, Barbados, Shawnigan Lake School.

Backs

Daniel Muzaliwa, Cape Town, South Africa, Waterloo County; Evan Davies, Toronto, Balmy Beach RFC; Jimmy Leach, London, England, Brunel University; Jonty Nicholas, Wiltshire, England, UBC; Joshua McIndoe, Victoria, Greerton Marist Rugby Club; Kohl Kletke, Oakville, Ont., Oakville Crusaders; Liam James, Vancouver, UBCOB Ravens; Liam Turnbull, Vancouver, UBCOB Ravens; Matthew Bennett, Durban, South Africa, Westshore RFC; Morgan Di Nardo, Toronto, University of Victoria; Reece Thompson, Minesing, Ont.,) Barrie Rugby; Rowan Closs, Uxbridge, Ont., Brock Rugby Club; Spencer Cotie, Victoria, Castaway Wanderers; Stephen Webb, Toronto, Balmy Beach Rugby Club.

Non-Travelling Reserves

Daniel Lucic, Oakville, Ont., Oakville Crusaders; Finn Hughes, Peterborough, Ont., Peterborough Pagans; Joe Kaufmann, Kingston, Ont., La Salle School; Josh du Toit, Cape Town, South Africa, Capilano RFC; Max McGavern, Newcastle, Australia, St Joseph’s; Mitchell Buie, Victoria, Westshore RFC; Noah Kynaston, Esquimalt, B.C., Castaway Wanderers; Sam Blundell, Nanaimo, B.C., Pacific Pride.

Staff

Head Coach: Christiaan Esterhuizen.

Assistant Coaches: John McFarland (Canada’s senior men’s defence coach), Hubert Buydens (Pacific Pride development academy forwards coach), Cory Hector (University of Guelph), Paddy Watson (Balmy Beach RFC).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2025.